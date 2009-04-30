Motorola's mobile phone Business Still Sucking Wind

As expected, Motorola’s (MOT) mobile phone business is still in the toilet. Its Q1 mobile device sales were $1.8 billion, down 45% year-over-year. And the GAAP operating loss widened to $509 million.



The good news: If Motorola’s Google (GOOG) Android-based mobile phones — due by Q4 — are any good, the company still seems to have a broad enough distribution channel that it could survive. Even with all the horror Motorola has been through, it still shipped 14.7 million phones last quarter, more than RIM and Apple combined.

