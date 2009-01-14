Motorola's Android Team Safe From Layoffs -- Employee (MOT)

One group that’s safe from Motorola’s (MOT) imminent layoffs, according to a reader: The people developing phones based on Google’s (GOOG) Android platform.



This makes sense, as Motorola is betting on Android for the bulk of its consumer-focused phones. The new phones are supposed to go on sale beginning this Christmas.

“No one will say just how many [layoffs] yet, but everyone here expects it to be brutal and there is intense fatalism in the halls of Libertyville,” our reader says. (Libertyville is a northwest Chicago suburb where Motorola’s mobile phone business is based.)

Our reader says layoffs will start tomorrow, while a previous source had said today was the day.

