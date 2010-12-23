Motorola's Android Tablet Name: Xoom?

Andy Rubin demoing the Motorola tablet

Motorola has filed for a trademark of the name “Xoom” around the world, suggesting this could be the name of its big Android tablet, PocketNow reports.We have to say, “Xoom” doesn’t really grab us. We have no idea how to pronounce it.



But, iPad is a terrible name, and that hasn’t had too much of an effect on sales, now has it?

Drop a note in comments, let us know what you think. Yay, nay, or who cares, let’s see the updated Android software on this puppy.

