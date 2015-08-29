Leaked pictures of Motorola's new smartwatch show a questionable design choice

hellomotoHK The original Moto 360 (left) next to the supposedly ‘small’ version of the 2nd-generation Moto 360.

A few leaked images from tech site Droid Life showing Motorola’s alleged second generation Moto 360 smartwatch emerged on Thursday, and it looks like it will still have the flat section that cuts out the bottom of its screen.

The flat section, commonly known as the “flat tire,” prevented the first Moto 360 from having a completely round display. It was deemed necessary to contain the smartwatch’s components and keep the Moto 360’s extremely thin bezels.

Other smartwatches like the LG Watch Urbane, Huawei Watch, and Samsung’s upcoming Gear S2 all have fully round screens, but their bezels are noticeably thicker than the Moto 360’s.

To some commenters from tech sites like Gizmodo, the compromise of thinner bezels but cut-out screen isn’t worth it. “The Flat Tire is kind of dealbreaker for me,” one person wrote.

Others are totally willing to make the compromise: “I don’t mind the flat tire after a few days of use, you don’t even notice it. I like the super thin bezel, and if that is what it takes to get that super thin bezel, then I am OK with it,” another said

ihei5/Weibo This could be the ‘large’ second generation Moto 360.

Some rumours are claiming that Motorola will release two differently sized models of the next Moto smartwatch, but there’s no solid information on their sizes.

The button (known as the “crown” in watch jargon) has been moved from the 3 o’clock position to the 2 o’clock position. It also looks like Motorola added some lugs, the parts that connect the straps to the watch body.

Apart from that, little else is known about Morolola’s next smartwatches, but many are expecting Motorola to make an announcement at the IFA event in Berlin in September.

