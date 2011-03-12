Motorola Xoom Sales Start Slow: 2 Per Day At Verizon Stores

Photo: Business Insider

The Motorola Xoom isn’t exactly flying off the shelves at Verizon stores, but that’s OK says a Morgan Keegan analyst.In a note this morning, Morgan Keegan says it spoke with ~80 retails around the country and found the Motorola Xoom is selling around 2 per day at Verizon stories, which is enough to hit its estimate of 300,000 units for the quarter.



For some context, analysts think Apple could sell 600,000 iPad 2s this opening weekend alone.

For what it’s worth the note also says that customer reviews at Verizon stores are very high, and Morgan Keegan sees no evidence of people returning Xooms.

