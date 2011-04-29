Motorola Ships Only 250,000 Xoom Tablets In Q1

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Motorola Mobility just beat earnings estimates, sending the stock higher by a few ticks.Of interest in the company’s release, it says it shipped 250,000 Xoom tablets.



Previously, we saw analyst estimates of 300,000 for the quarter, which suggests sales are coming in much lighter than expected.

(Of course this blows away the absurd estimate of 25,000 Xooms sold to date.)

For some context, Apple sold 300,000 iPads in its first ever opening weekend.

Apple shipped 4.7 million iPads last quarter, and COO Tim Cook said Apple sold every iPad 2 it could make.

