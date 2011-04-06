Motorola Xoom A Flop, Just 100,000 Sold So Far

Photo: AP

Google’s first real answer to the iPad is not exactly blowing the doors off.According to an estimate from Deutsche Bank, Motorola has only sold 100,000 Xooms thus far. Deutsche Bank got its estimate after looking at the Android developer website to see how many people were using Honeycomb.



For some context, Apple sold 300,000 iPads on the first week weekend it was available. (And it’s been selling like crazy since then. Total sales are probably over 20 million at this point.)

