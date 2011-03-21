Flash Is Finally On The Xoom -- But It's Lame

Adobe released a new version of Flash compatible with Android tablets like the Xoom, but it’s nothing to get excited about. The software is still beta, and it shows.



Technologizer says that it drains the battery, is jerky and crashes (once prompting a reboot of the tablet when playing HD video). “The First Law of Mobile Flash—the version you want is always not quite here yet—still holds.”

Android tablet makers are promoting Flash as a big selling point but it’s not clear why. Most of the stuff people use Flash for on the web — YouTube, Netflix and games, basically — exists as apps on iOS devices.

Here’s what Flash on the Xoom looks like:

Photo: Technologizer

Photo: Technologizer

