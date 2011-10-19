Motorola's Big Droid Razr Announcement!

Motorola just finished up its announcement for the Droid Razr, its newest smartphone on Verizon.



After resurrecting the “Razr” brand, Motorola has come up with the thinnest smartphone available. (If you don’t count the bulge at the top for the camera.)

Motorola also introduced Moto Actv, an iPod Nano-like device that you wear on your wrist like a watch. Actv is an Android-powered MP3 player and fitness monitor that can learn your habits over time to help maximise your workout. For example, it will play your favourite songs when it thinks you need some extra motivation.

Moto Actv also syncs with the Droid Razr, alerting you when you have new messages, e-mails, calls, etc.

The Razr goes on sale in November (no specific date yet) and will cost $299 with a two-year contract. Moto Actv will be available November 6, starting at $249.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Yesterday, a we got a sneak peek at the Droid Razr, thanks to this leaked image from Motorola’s website.

We’re also expecting at least one new Xoom tablet. Based on the spy shots we’ve seen, the new tablet will have an octagonal shape, similar to Motorola’s Photon on Sprint.

The event starts at noon Eastern. Refresh this post for updates!

11:49am | Getting ready.

The press is taking its seats now. We’re being treated to some sweet jams by Kanye and MGMT. It sounds like a dance club in here. We’re seeing some tweets that Eric Schmidt has been spotted in the house. We’re looking around for him.

12:01pm | Starting now

Sanjay Jha, Motorola CEO is on stage. He’s talking about how we use smartphones: in church, on the toilet, on dates, etc. We’re guilty of all of those.

12:04pm | Moto Actv.

A new system for monitoring your fitness routine. We’re watching a video now showing it off. It’s a touchscreen watch and music player powered by Android. 600 Mhz processor. It looks just like the iPod Nano. Tracks your “power” songs to help motivate you to exercise more. Tracks your heart rate. Comes with a wireless headset.

Sweat proof, scratch resistant, holds 4,000 songs, and has an FM radio. Keeps you updated on your pace, distance etc. when you’re running. Motoactv.com keeps track of your stats so you can check back later. They automatically upload via Wi-Fi.

Dean Larnazes, fitness guru, is on stage talking about Moto Actv. Wireless headset monitors your hear trate.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

12:12pm | Bob Harper, from Biggest Loser on stage.

Bob Harper from NBC’s Biggest Loser is on stage talking about how Moto Actv can help you motivate yourself to lose weight. He’s really, really, energetic. Talking about how the contestants one the show were interested in it.

Available November 6, 8 GB for $249, 16 GB for $299

12:16pm | Moving on to new smartphones.

Now Sanjay is back. Getting ready to announce Motorola’s new smartphone.

Introducing the Droid Razr by Motorola! The Razr is back!

This thing is super, super phone. 7.1 mm thin. The world’s thinnest smartphone. It looks very similar to the Droid X2 design.

Display: 4.3-inch Super AMOLED. 1080p HD video recording. Droid Razr will be the first device that can download HD movies from Netflix.

Stainless steel core and laser-cute woven Kevlar on the back. Gorilla glass screen. Splash gaurd that shields phone from water. Weighs 127 grams.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

The Droid Razr comes with an optional laptop dock, just like the Motorola Atrix.

New feature: MotoCast, a way to store content in the cloud. Allows you to access all your content such as videos, music, etc. from the cloud. It’s a lot like Apple’s iCloud.

Demo time! Sanjay is showing us how MotoCast works.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

12:28pm | MotoCast

Sanjay is showing us how MotoCast works. He was able to beam music from iTunes to the Droid Razr. You can also access all your PC’s photos from Windows 7.

Documents: You can browse your PC’s files and open them up on your phone.

Now Sanjay is taking a video of the audience. It’s automatically uploaded to MotoCast and appears on the PC. Pretty neat.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

12:33pm | Business Ready.

Suite of software for business security, including Citrix receiver. Video conferencing with HD webcam. Mix of consumer device with enterprise features. Remote wipe, Quickoffice, etc.

Accessories: Two laptop docks, one 14 inch and one 10 inch. They both look a lot like MacBook Airs.

Droid Razr will run on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

12:36pm | Verizon Time

Verizon rep on stage. Talking about the history of Android and Verizon Wireless. It all started with the original Droid.

“Not every device is a Droid…Droid stands for quality.”

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Pre-orders begin October 27, in stores in November. $299 with a two-year contract. Razr also syncs with the Moto Actv watch. It tells you when you have new messages, calls, e-mails, etc. That’s it. Time for hands on demos!

Read texts straight from your Moto Activ.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

