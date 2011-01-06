Here's The First Android Tablet That Matters: Motorola Xoom Running Android 3.0

Photo: Motorola

Motorola has taken the wraps off its big Android tablet, the “Xoom.”Click here to see pictures of it »



The tablet will be running Android 3.0, or Honeycomb as it’s also called. It seems to be the flagship tablet that’s taking on the iPad.

It comes out for Verizon in Q1, not specifics on when though. And no info on price, yet. It will run on 3G in Q1, and 4G in Q2.

Here’s the specs on this puppy via Gizmodo who is on hand at CES:

A dual-core 1GHz processor

2-megapixel front camera

5-megapixel rear camera

1280×800 display

HDMI output

1080p HD video support

720p video shooting

Gyroscope, barometer, e-compass, accelerometer

Here's some accessories

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.