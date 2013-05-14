This Could Be The New Android Phone Google Announces This Week

rumours are swirling today that Google may announce a new Motorola Android phone this week previous dubbed the “Google X phone”.



A new FCC filing reveals that a Motorola smartphone, model XT1058, has passed through the organisation, reports TheVerge.

The filing reveals the back of the phone, which aligns with previous leaks from earlier this year.

The VergeFCC filing image shows the back of the supposed Motorola X Android smartphone.Other information pulled from the filing includes: AT&T’s LTE bands (including support for legacy networks 2G, 3G, and HSPA+). Sorry Verizon subscribers, there isn’t any indication that the smartphone will support the CDMA network that its smartphones operate on.

Previous leaks indicate that the phone will have a 4-inch HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, a non-removable 2200mAH battery, and 2GB of memory.

This smartphone would potentially be Google’s next flagship smartphone. Google has yet to work with Motorola Mobility, a company it acquired a year ago.

Google is gearing up for its biggest event of the year this week, the Google I/O developer conference in San Francisco.

The Verge points out that it’s highly unlikely that the phone will make a debut at I/O later this week, but we can still hope.

