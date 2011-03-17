Motorola Says WiFi Xoom Will Cost $599, Coming March 27

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

Motorola just announced the wifi only Xoom is coming March 27, and it will cost $599 for the 32 gig version.While it’s still not beating the iPad on price for the entry level model, the price for a 32 gb iPad is the same as this 32 gb WiFI Xoom.



But does it matter? Apple’s iPad 2 is a hit. Xoom sales have been slow to start and it’s been hammered by bad or tepid reviews.

Now that it’s cheaper maybe it finds a bigger audience?

