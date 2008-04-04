Motorola: Whacking 2,600 Workers Cost Us $104 Million (MOT)

Motorola will take a $104 million pre-tax hit in Q1 after canning 2,600 employees.



In a SEC filing, the company said severance charges would cost $113 million — about $43,000 per head — partially offset by $9 million in reversed charges from prior quarters that are no longer needed.

Shares are down 0.3% after hours after increasing 1.7% during the day, closing at $9.77.

See Also:

India’s Videocon: We Want Motorola’s mobile phone Biz

Motorola CEO Search: Ron Garriques Has A Small Fan Club

Who Should Lead Motorola’s Turnaround?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.