Motorola: Whacking 2,600 Workers Cost Us $104 Million (MOT)

Motorola will take a $104 million pre-tax hit in Q1 after canning 2,600 employees.
In a SEC filing, the company said severance charges would cost $113 million — about $43,000 per head — partially offset by $9 million in reversed charges from prior quarters that are no longer needed.
Shares are down 0.3% after hours after increasing 1.7% during the day, closing at $9.77.
