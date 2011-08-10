Motorola: We'd Work With Microsoft If We Could Get That Nokia Deal

Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay Jha now says he’d be interested in shipping Windows Phones if Motorola could get the same kind of deal that Nokia got from Microsoft.



In other words — a big up-front payment of at least $2 billion, marketing assistance, freedom to customise the software, and early looks at future versions of Microsoft’s phone software.

A sweet deal to be sure, but it’s a change in tone for Motorola from when the Nokia-Microsoft deal was signed in February. Then, Jha said that he was completely focused on Android, and wondered if the Nokia deal might force some other handset makers into Android’s arms as well.

Motorola Wireless beat earnings estimates last quarter, its first since being spun off as a separate company, but still lost $81 million.

Meanwhile, Jha has to be looking at Apple’s growing share of smartphone profits, the increasingly messy patent situation surrounding Android (which makes it a lot more expensive than “free”), and predictions that Windows Phone will be the number-two platform in five years, and wondering if betting the farm on Android is the best idea.

