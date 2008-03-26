Motorola to Split

Following several straight quarters of dwindling handset sales, Carl Ichan has finally succeeded in his bid to offload Motorola’s beleaguered mobile-phone division. Motorola will therefore split into two separate entities, with one company focussing solely on handsets and the other selling network equipment, cable TV set-top boxes and two-way radios.



