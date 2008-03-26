Motorola To Spin Off mobile phone Business

Carl Icahn gets his wish: Motorola (MOT) will split into two public companies, the first focusing on mobile phones, the second focusing on broadband and wireless equipment, ranging from WiMax transmitters to cable set-top boxes.



The breakup is scheduled for 2009 in the form of a tax-free distribution to shareholders, which will own shares in both companies.

In the meantime, Motorola is looking for a new CEO for its mobile phone business. The fact that they’ll be heading up a public company — and not a division of a telecom conglomerate — should help. Current CEO Greg Brown and others will discuss the move during a conference call at 8:30 E.T.; we’ll cover it live. (Update: Analysis, live notes here.)

MOT shares are up 7% in pre-market trading.

