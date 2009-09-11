Is Motorola Still Hosed? We'll Find Out Today

Motorola co-CEO Sanjay Jha will show off his first Google Android-based phone today in San Francisco, as part of the Mobilize conference. (Live stream here at 1:25 p.m. ET.)



Android is Motorola’s biggest bet right now as it seeks to make its mobile phone business profitable again — so it can eventually spin out from Motorola’s infrastructure business.

What does the new phone look like? What does it do? Will it sell?

Plenty of photos of Moto Android phones have leaked, and word is that Motorola will focus on social networking and messaging for the devices. But we’ll see what’s really up their sleeves later today.

Meanwhile, it seems Jha has already given Om Malik, whose GigaOM is running the conference, a peek at the phone:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.