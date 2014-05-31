After Being Sold To A Chinese Company, Motorola Will Shut Down Its Factory In The US

Motorola A worker in Motorola’s Fort Worth, Texas factory.

Motorola announced today through The Wall Street Journal that it is shutting down its factory in Fort Worth, Texas.

The factory opened in May 2013 and was used to produce Motorola’s flagship phone, the Moto X. The Moto X had a customisable design, so orders had to be assembled manually in Motorola’s Texas factory.

Motorola used to be a subsidiary of Google, but was sold to Lenovo, a Chinese PC and smartphone maker, for $US2.9 billion. Google originally paid $US12.5 billion for Motorola in 2011.

The Texas factory employs 700 workers.

