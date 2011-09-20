LEAKED: Is This Motorola's Next Xoom Tablet?

Photo: This Is My Next

Motorola’s next tablet has finally been caught in the wild. This blurry photo, leaked to This Is My Next, shows a thin tablet with the Motorola logo in the upper left corner.We’ve already been promised at least one more tablet in 2011 from Motorola, so this leak feels pretty credible to us. Of note: Motorola is sticking with those cut-off corners on the tablet just like it used on the Photon 4G.



TIMN speculates that this is a 7-inch tablet, which seems about right when compared to whatever that mysterious phone is at the top of the photo.

