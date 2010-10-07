Motorola Sues Apple For Patent Infringement

The smartphone patent wars rage on! Motorola just announced that it is suing Apple for patent infringement.



Motorola says that Apple’s iPhone, iPad, “iTouch” — not an actual Apple product; presumably, Motorola means the iPod touch — and certain Mac computers infringe 18 Motorola patents.

The patents cover Apple’s products and services, including MobileMe and the App Store. These include wireless communication technology and antenna design, and smartphone technologies including wireless email, proximity sensing, software app management, location-based services, and multi-device syncing.

Motorola filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission, and also filed patent infringement complaints in the Northern District of Illinois and the Southern District of Florida.

Here’s the press release, via MarketWatch:

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Oct 06, 2010 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — Motorola, Inc. (MOT 8.55, -0.09, -1.04%) today announced that it’s subsidiary, Motorola Mobility, Inc., has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that Apple’s iPhone, iPad, iTouch and certain Mac computers infringe Motorola patents. Motorola Mobility also filed patent infringement complaints against Apple (AAPL 287.63, -1.31, -0.45%) in the Northern District of Illinois and the Southern District of Florida.

Overall, Motorola Mobility’s three complaints include 18 patents, which relate to early-stage innovations developed by Motorola in key technology areas found on many of Apple’s core products and associated services, including MobileMe and the App Store. The Motorola patents include wireless communication technologies, such as WCDMA (3G), GPRS, 802.11 and antenna design, and key smartphone technologies including wireless email, proximity sensing, software application management, location-based services and multi-device synchronisation.

Motorola Mobility has requested that the ITC commence an investigation into Apple’s use of Motorola’s patents and, among other things, issue an Exclusion Order barring Apple’s importation of infringing products, prohibiting further sales of infringing products that have already been imported, and halting the marketing, advertising, demonstration and warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of such imported products in the United States. In the District Court actions, Motorola Mobility has requested that Apple cease using Motorola’s patented technology and provide compensation for Apple’s past infringement.

Kirk Dailey, corporate vice president of intellectual property at Motorola Mobility, said, “Motorola has innovated and patented throughout every cycle of the telecommunications industry evolution, from Motorola’s invention of the cell phone to its development of premier smartphone products. We have extensively licensed our industry-leading intellectual property portfolio, consisting of tens of thousands of patents in the U.S. and worldwide. After Apple’s late entry into the telecommunications market, we engaged in lengthy negotiations, but Apple has refused to take a licence. We had no choice but to file these complaints to halt Apple’s continued infringement. Motorola will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its R&D and intellectual property, which are critical to the company’s business.”

