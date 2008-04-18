Motorola Shuffles Deck, Reorgs mobile phone Unit

While Motorola (MOT) searches for a CEO to run its troubled, to-be-spun off mobile phone business, it’s already making some changes. One key difference: Hardware and software teams working on the same kind of phones will report to a single person instead of different executives, the Chicago Tribune reports.



Among the management shuffling, according to the WSJ: Rob Shaddock, SVP of mobile devices, becomes head of consumer products, John Cipolla gets promoted to SVP for mid- to high-end products, and Steve Lalla will head up cheap, mass-market phones.

Motorola said the new structure would give managers more control over all aspects of products under development, including the five software platforms on which they are currently based. It didn’t announce a reduction in the number of those platforms, which analysts say has hindered the rollout of new phones.

