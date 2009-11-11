Motorola Sells 100,000 Droids In Opening Weekend

We have our first guess about Droid sales, thanks to Mark McKechnie at Broadpoint AmTech Inc, by way of Bloomberg.



After checking in with a few stores, McKechnie estimates Motorola sold 100,000 units over the weekend. It’s not a number that screams blowout success, but it doesn’t matter. This isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.

McKechnie, along with other analysts, expect Motorola to sell 1 million Droids this quarter.

The sweet spot for the Droid is the holiday season when some of Verizon’s 89 million subscribers go shopping for a new phone. The Droid is the best Verizon has to offer.

It might not be better than the iPhone, but for many people, staying locked into Verizon’s network, which is superior to AT&T, is more important.

See also: Our Droid Review



