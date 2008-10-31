Motorola Firing 3,000, Mostly From mobile phone Division (MOT)

Motorola (MOT) announced this morning that it’s aiming for $800 million in cost savings next year, including $600 million from its money-losing mobile phone division. But the company didn’t specifically announce layoffs during its earnings presentation.



Now we know how many people the mobile phone maker will fire, via the WSJ: 3,000, including about 2,000 from its mobile phone business. This in addition to the 10,000 job cuts Motorola announced since early last year.

Motorola posted another loss this morning and warned that things will probably get worse before they get better: Because the company is radically overhauling its mobile phone business, many gadgets scheduled for the first half of next year will be canceled ahead of new product launches in the second half.

The company also said it would postpone its mobile phone division spinoff, which had been scheduled for Q3 of 2009, mostly because of the crappy economy.

