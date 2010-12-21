Motorola Rips Apple, Calls The iPad A Giant iPhone

Motorola has thrown down the gauntlet in the tablet wars: a new ad for the upcoming Motorola tablet takes potshots at the iPad, calling it “a giant iPhone,” and the Samsung Galaxy Tab, which is criticised for running a version of Android for the phone.



The unnamed device will run Honeycomb, the next version of Android built specifically for tablets instead of mobile phones.

Android boss Andy Rubin did a brief demonstration of the mystery tablet on stage at D: Dive Into Mobile last month, noting that the prototype version he was carrying probably cost $10,000. The actual device will debut at CES in January and will presumably be in the $500 range of most tablets.

