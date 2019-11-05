Motorola isn't revealing its new Razr foldable phone for a few more days, but it's already been spotted out in public

WAMO A patent for Motorola’s folding Razr phone.

Motorola is announcing its much-anticipated Razr-like foldable smartphones on November 13, but it may have already been photographed in someone’s hands.

A photo posted to Weibo shows exactly what you’d imagine a modern Razr would look like: It’s essentially the same concept as the Razr flip phone, except there’s a single foldable screen along the interior from top to bottom.

Motorola’s Razr-style foldable smartphone will be revealed on November 13, but someone, somewhere already has it in their hands.

A photo posted on Weibo by a user called “Sunniton” supposedly showing Moto’s foldable throwback in someone’s hands has been making the rounds online. It’s unclear if “Sunniton” is reliable or how they got this photo.

Either way, the leaked photo seems to corroborate other leaks and rumours. Moto’s Razr-style folding phone will have a large “chin” under the display, much like the original Razr devices of yore. Unfolded, the device appears to have a single foldable screen running from top to bottom on the interior. It’s exactly what I’d imagine a modern Razr flip phone would look like.

Few rumours about Moto’s upcoming device are available, with the most reliable rumoured details so far coming from XDA-Developers. Those details include mid-range specs, like 4-6 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 710 processor. It’s also suggested that the new Razr will have a 6.2-inch OLED screen when unfolded, and a smaller display on the exterior, just like the original Razr.

