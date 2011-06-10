This Is The Best Pre-Paid Smartphone You Can Buy

Photo: via This Is My Next

Sprint and Motorola just unveiled two brand new Android phones, the Triumph and the Photon 4G.The Triumph is Motorola’s first Android device for Virgin Mobile, and is the best pre-paid smartphone ever made.



It has a 4.1-inch screen, 1 Ghz Snapdragon processor, a 5MP rear camera, a front facing camera for video chat, and more.

The Motorola Photon is a new 4G smartphone coming from Sprint.

It runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread, has a dual-core NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor (the hottest new processor), an 8 MP rear camera (with 1080p video capture), 16GB of onboard memory, and the claim to be the first “international 4G phone.”

It’s essentially the Sprint CDMA version of the Motorola Atrix 4G released in February, but with a larger 4.3 inch qHD screen and a kickstand on the back.

The Photon is a bit thicker, but it still works with the dumbed-down laptop dock that you can buy alongside the Atrix 4G.

No hard release dates or prices have been set for the devices.

