Motorola Paid Chad Ochocinco $400,000 To Sponsor His Twitter Page – Source

Photo: AP

Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco got $400,000 from Motorola “mostly to brand his Twitter page and make sure his tweets said they were from motoblur,” an industry source tells us.The deal has expired and Chad’s tweets now say they are from all kinds of places.



Technically, Motorola specifically sponsored the OchoCinco News Network.

Ochocinco has 1.4 million Twitter followers.

