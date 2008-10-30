Motorola: No Google Android 'GPhones' Til Next Christmas

Motorola’s (MOT) mobile phone business restructuring includes a big bet on Google’s (GOOG) Android platform, which Motorola hopes to use for several high-end smartphones and mid-level phones. So when will we see their first ‘GPhone’?



Not until next Christmas season, co-CEO Sanjay Jha said on this morning’s Q3 earnings call. That’s later than the “sometime in the second quarter of 2009” that BusinessWeek reported earlier this month.

In the meantime, expect more Motorola smartphones based on Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile platform, including totally new models in the second half of 2009.

Motorola posted another big loss in Q3, reporting that mobile phone sales shrank more than 30% year-over-year to an estimated 8.4% market share. It plans to take a step back with its mobile phone business, cancelling several models, including those running Nokia’s (NOK) Symbian OS and its own Linux-Java platform.

Update: Motorola Firing 3,000, Mostly From mobile phone Division

