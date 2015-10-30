Motorola's new shatterproof phone won't be available to buy in the US, unless you're on Verizon

Motorola quietly unveiled the new Moto X Force smartphone on Thursday with a 5.4-inch display that the company claims is shatterproof.

Two days prior, Motorola also announced the Moto Droid Turbo 2, which also has a shatterproof screen.

In fact, it’s nearly identical in every way, except the Droid Turbo 2 is a Verizon exclusive.

That phone will be available in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in mid-November for a higher price tag than the Moto X Pure’s $US400 price.

If you’re in the US and you want a phone with the company’s own guarantee that the screen won’t shatter, you’re gonna have to go for the Droid Turbo 2 on Verizon.

The Moto X Force’s screen has the same ShatterShield screen as the Droid Turbo 2, which has 5 layers of protection against shattering, including two layers for touch recognition in case a bad drop breaks one of the touch layers.

Motorola guarantees the Force’s screen won’t shatter under normal circumstances for four years. Throwing it off a tall building is probably not “normal.”

It looks like the bezel on the Moto X Force is larger than it is on the Moto X Pure, which almost looks like a bulky battery case around the phone. It could be where Motorola is storing the Moto X Force’s extra battery, which it claims can achieve 48 hours of battery life.

Water damage might not be as much of a problem, either, as the Moto X Force is coated with a water-repellent nano-coating that protects the phone from “moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain.” But Motorola doesn’t suggest you try swimming with it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.