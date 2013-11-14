Google's New Phone Has A Crazy Low Price

Google’s new Moto G — from its Motorola unit — looks a lot like its ritzier cousin, the Moto X, but it comes at a much more agreeable price. The (unlocked) phone is $US179, which makes the prices of other unlocked phones look insane. Consider the iPhone, which sells for $US700 and up unlocked.

Motorola has all the particulars in this blog post. It’s got a 4.5 inch edge-to-edge display and runs Android Jelly Bean, an older version of Google’s operating system. Motorola guarantees customers an upgrade to the new KitKat Android release in the beginning of 2014.

The story here is more about the price than the actual phone though. Most top-tier smartphones cost $US500-$650 unlocked. The reason why U.S. customers only pay $US200 or so for those devices is because wireless carriers subsidise the cost by locking you into a two-year service contract.

Motorola’s promise with the Moto G is to provide a phone with premium features for a price that’s affordable to just about anyone.

Here’s the promo video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.