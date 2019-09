Having squandered much of the buzz and cachet it once had in the mobile phone business, the once-great Motorola has put another lame CEO, Ed Zander, out to pasture. Alas, with MOT stock essentially flat for 12 years, investors have long since given up.

“This is a cell phone. We used to make some that people wanted to buy. I’ll be leaving now.”

