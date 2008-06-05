Lame Motorola (MOT) Downgraded Again on Weak Channel Checks and Market Share Losses

In late February, Oppenheimer cut Motorola (MOT) from Outperform to Perform. Now it’s just throwing in the towel once and for all.



Today, the investment bank has downgraded MOT from Perform to UNDERPERFORM. Oppenheimer says channel checks have indicated that the company could miss Q2 handset guidance. The bank is also worried about continued market share losses for Motorola.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.