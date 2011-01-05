Motorola Mobility Shares Jump In Debut After Spinoff

Motorola Mobility CEO Sanjay Jha

Years later, Carl Icahn finally got his wish of a Motorola breakup. And so far, the shares of Motorola Mobility — the mobile phone part of the business — are the winners.MMI, the new stock, is up 9% in its debut today to $32.97.



MSI, or Motorola Solutions, the rest of what’s left of the old Motorola business, is basically flat at $37.35.

