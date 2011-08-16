The 15 Most Important Motorola Executives Google Just Bought

Google is getting a lot for its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility.



Whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen.

In addition to a bunch of Motorola gadgets, patents, and 19,000 new employees, Google is adding a strong executive team.

We took a look at the top brass at Motorola Mobility. Here’s who they are and what they do.

You can get the full list of Motorola Mobility execs from the company’s Executive Team page.

