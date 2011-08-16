The 15 Most Important Motorola Executives Google Just Bought

Google is getting a lot for its $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility.
Whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen.
In addition to a bunch of Motorola gadgets, patents, and 19,000 new employees, Google is adding a strong executive team.
We took a look at the top brass at Motorola Mobility. Here’s who they are and what they do.
You can get the full list of Motorola Mobility execs from the company’s Executive Team page.
Sanjay Jha was been CEO of Motorola's mobile division since 2008. He helped the company transition to Motorola Mobility when it spun off from Motorola, Inc. He was also one of the driving forces behind Motorola's Android strategy, working closely with Google to bring the original Motorola Droid to market.
Dan Maloney is in charge of Motorola Mobility's non consumer-facing products such as its video network and IT solutions.
Marshall brown has been with Motorola since 2001 and spearheaded several acquisitions for its mobile division.
John Bucher's job is to develop Motorola's mobile strategy. Most importantly, he keeps tabs on what consumers want in their mobile devices and helps Motorola deliver that.
Mike Fleming has been with Motorola for 21 years. He now oversees Motorola's supply chain -- everything from manufacturing new devices to getting them in consumers' hands.
Bill Ogle is the marketing force behind all Motorola products. Most notably, he helped launch the original Droid phone. He has been with Motorola since 2009.
Geoff Roman joined Motorola in 2000 and now serves as the company's Chief Technology Officer. His job is to make sure Motorola's products stay up to date with the latest technologies available.
Motorola's CFO got his start as comptroller in Motorola's mobile division, before it became Motorola Mobility.
Dale Stone was instrumental in 'Project Separation,' which divided Motorola, Inc. into Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions. Now he leads government relations for Motorola.
John Cipolla has a lot of successful product launches under his belt, including Motorola's family of Droid devices and the Motoblur skin for Android.
Fei Liu is in charge of Motorola's original device designs, making sure they appeal to a broad audience.
Alain Mutricy is responsible for planning the life cycle of each mobile Motorola device. He was also part of the team that brought Droid to life, and continues to work with those products today.
Jeurgen Stark has been with Motorola since 2003 and currently heads up the company's business operations.
Mahesh Veerina is in charge of the platforms Motorola's devices run on. Because of Google's acquisition, that's going to be limited to Android. However, he's also in charge of developing webtop software for devices like the laptop dock that is powered by the Motorola Atrix.
Jim Wicks is the man in charge of designing Motorola's mobile devices. From the Droid 3 to the next Xoom, the look and feel of Motorola gadgets is dependent on Wick.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.