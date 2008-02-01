Motorola Might Spin Off mobile phone Unit (MOT)

Motorola could be ditching its troubled, money-losing mobile phone division after all. The company just issued a release saying it is exploring “structural and strategic realignment” which could include “the separation of Mobile Devices” from the rest of the company.

While Motorola’s (MOT) other units — network equipment, enterprise hardware, gear for carriers, set-top boxes, etc. — are less sexy, its mobile phone division has wet the bed. For the last few years under former boss Ed Zander, the company’s mobile phone business was essentially a one-product line — the Razr — which, while popular, sold for pennies. In a growing global mobile phone market, Motorola is losing share and losing money.

Meanwhile, Nokia (NOK) has maintained its dominance as the No. 1 worldwide, all-purpose mobile phone maker, Samsung took over Motorola’s No. 2 spot with a slick product line, and Apple (AAPL) and Research and Motion (RIMM) have taken over the high-end smartphone market, where Motorola is essentially clueless.

