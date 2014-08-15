Motorola May Unveil New Smartphones And Wearables On September 4

Motorola just sent out invitations for a press event on Sept. 4, where it will presumably unveil new smartphones and more details about its Moto 360 smartwatch.

The company didn’t provide many details in its invite, other than the fact it will take place at Chicago’s Merchandise Mart on Sept. 4. However, upon opening the invitation, sketches of smartphones with the letters G and X can be seen, hinting that a new version of the Moto G and the rumoured Moto X+1 could be announced.

There’s also an image of a wristwatch, which suggests we’ll learn more about pricing and availability for the Moto 360 — the company’s smartwatch running on Android Wear.

Interestingly enough, there’s also a drawing of what appears to be an in-ear headphone, meaning we may see a new pair of smart headphones from Motorola as well, which could be wireless.

We’ll have to wait until the event gets closer for more details, but the smartphone maker will be competing with Samsung for the spotlight in the first week of September. The Galaxy gadget manufacturer is also holding a press event on Sept. 3, presumably to unveil its much-rumoured Galaxy Note 4 phablet alongside some other products.

