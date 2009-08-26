Motorola Likely Unveiling Google Android Phones On Sept. 10

Motorola is inviting journalists to an event on Sept. 10 in San Francisco with a Google Android logo on the invitation. This suggests that the company will unveil its Android-powered phones at the event.



Motorola is betting on Android as the future of the company, so they’d better be good.

To its benefit: Verizon Wireless, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, will be stocking one of its Android phones in late October, mobile blog Boy Genius Report said over the weekend.

Of note, Apple reportedly has a product announcement event planned in San Francisco the day before. But it will probably stay focused on iPods and music, so Motorola probably won’t have to deal with being the hangover after any new big iPhone announcements.

