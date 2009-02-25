Motorola, Like Nokia, Stops Trying To Beat RIM's Email

Mobile phone makers are realising they have much more important tasks than trying to beat BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) at mobile e-mail.



The latest: Motorola (MOT) is ditching the Good Technology mobile email software company it paid about $500 million for two years ago. No word on what Visto, a mobile software company, is paying for it. But we bet it’s not much.

This is a smart move. Motorola’s mobile business has many problems that need to be solved quickly. Trying to beat the mobile email leader is not something they should put any effort into.

Smartphone market leader Nokia (NOK) made a similar move last fall, dumping its proprietary mobile email system for enterprise users, opting to licence Microsoft’s (MSFT) ActiveSync technology instead.

Of course, Motorola is still competing with RIM on the hardware side. So what will they do for email?

We imagine Motorola will use ActiveSync on the Windows Mobile phones they hope to sell to businesses. The consumer phones they’ll be selling based on Google’s (GOOG) Android platform have built-in support for Gmail, Yahoo, etc. That should be enough.

