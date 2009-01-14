Motorola Layoffs Underway? (MOT)

Motorola’s (MOT) mobile phone division layoffs are set to start today, Phone Scoop editor Eric Zeman says on Twitter.



“According to some DM’s I got from Motorola peeps, the layoffs are happening today. Keep an eye out for announcements via WSJ, Reuters, et al”

We have no interest in waiting for the wires.

So, Motorola staffers: What’s up in Schaumburg? Who’s out? Who’s staying?

Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], phone to 646-747-0248, or via our anonymous tips form or voicemail box. Anonymity guaranteed.

