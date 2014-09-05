Motorola Is The Latest Company To Join The Smartwatch Traffic Jam Ahead Of Apple's Big Launch

Motorola is the latest technology company to announce a range of new devices. It announced a redesigned phone and new smartwatch in the early hours of the morning.

The new version of the Moto X phone will retail for $US499 when it goes on sale later this month. Like its predecessor, the Moto X offers users extensive customisation options. Customers can order the phone in various shades of coloured plastic and wood, and now customisable leather backs have been added. The Guardian reports that the phone customisation service will expand to international markets this year after previously being available only in the U.S.

The new Moto X also offers a ring flash integrated into its 13-megapixel camera, which can take 4K videos.

Another new product announced by Motorola this morning was its new smartwatch, the Moto 360. The company is hoping that its entrance to the smartwatch market will be seen as more fashionable than similar products. A metal case and leather band makes the device look less like a smartwatch and more of a bulky timepiece. Like products from Samsung and LG, the new Motorola smartwatch will run on Android Wear, Google’s operating system created specifically for wearable devices.

Motorola’s smartwatch is markedly different from the efforts of other competitors. While LG and Samsung focus on square or rectangular smartwatches, Motorola is gambling on a design that looks similar to standard watches.

The Motorola announcement comes amid a sea of releases from major technology companies. On Aug. 27, LG revealed its new G Watch R smartwatch, triggered by an earlier report that Apple had brought forward the launch of its rumoured iWatch. Seeing its rival make a surprise announcement, Samsung then brought forwards the launch of its own Gear S device.

Apple’s impending Sept. 9 press event is causing this flurry of activity amongst technology companies. It’s expected that Apple will announce the new iPhone, and potentially its new smartwatch too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.