Motorola Launches Portable TV With Bad Name

Gadget maker Motorola (MOT) celebrates CES by launching the…

“Motorola Mobile TV DVBH compatible DH01 device”

Excited? Neither are we–at least not by that name. The device itself sounds somewhat better: “The lightweight pocket sized personal media player extends the consumer TV experience to anytime and anywhere for live TV, on-demand clips and programs saved on a DVR.” It has a 4-inch wide screen and is described as being “smaller than a paperback.” Reuters has a picture here.

No immediate info on how much it will cost, which suggests that it will cost too much. “Smaller than a paperback” also isn’t all that small, especially when compared with iPods and iPhones. It’s not a computer, and it presumably doesn’t allow you to browse the Internet, so we won’t be making room for it in our bags.

But hats off to Motorola for announcing something.

See Also: Lame Motorola CEO Zander Out, Market Yawns

