BII CHART OF THE DAY: Motorola Lags In Smartphone Shipments

Google is now officially a smartphone manufacturer. However, its gateway into the market, Motorola, is dragging its feet far behind market leaders Apple and Samsung. According to Asymco, Motorola is 10th among smartphone manufacturers and 7th among Android developers with about 3.5 per cent market share.



While it’s bad, it’s not necessarily too late for Google to turn the ship around. The smartphone market opportunity is still massive: smartphone penetration in the U.S. is hovering around 50 per cent and only 10 per cent globally.

