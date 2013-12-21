Google's Print Ad For The Moto X Changes Colours [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

If you press a button located on a Motorola print ad running in the January issue of “Wired” magazine, the Moto X phone in the ad will change colours. The ad is made using polycarbonate paper to cover LED light pipes hidden underneath and will run in magazines in the Chicago and New York metro areas. Here’s what it looks like:

Time Warner Cable will pay $US1.9 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit accusing the company of failing to notify customers with poor credit that it would be instituting risk-based pricing for them.

JWT Worldwide promoted JWT New York CEO Peter Sherman to CEO of North America. The previous North America CEO, David Eastman, is leaving to pursue a new business endeavour, while account lead Claire Capeci has been promoted to managing director of the New York office.

The digital agency Roundarch Isobar is shortening its name to Isobar.

40-year advertising veteran Ron Bess is stepping down from his position as president of North America ops for Havas Worldwide and CEO of its Chicago office. He’ll continue to work with the agency in a consulting role.

Draftfcb acquired the London-based creative agency Inferno for what Campaign estimates to be about £20 million, which I know from making transfers on FIFA comes out to about $US32.7 million (I double checked with Google’s currency converter, just to be safe).

I’m not about to try to compete with Ad Age’s perfect headline: “The New York Times Is Going To Label The Hell Out Of Its Native Ads.” Per times publisher Arthur Salzberger Jr.: “We will ensure that there is never a doubt in anyone’s mind about what is Times journalism and what is advertising.”

Target suffered a data breach that is said to put the information of 40 million credit-card holders at risk.

Mobile retargeting firm ActionX is introducing a new creative engine.

