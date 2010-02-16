Motorola In No Rush To Jump On Windows Phone 7 Bandwagon

Missing from Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 Series unveiling today: Any mention of Motorola, previously a long-time Windows Mobile partner.

Indeed, Motorola tells us that it is “largely” continuing to focus on Google’s Android operating system, which it can customise, with services like its Motoblur user interface.

But it may consider future Windows phones.

From a Motorola spokesperson:

“We value our long-standing relationship with Microsoft across Motorola and look forward to their next generation of Windows Mobile platform software for potential integration on future mobile devices. As we have continued to focus our investment on differentiated end-user experiences, that investment at this point remains largely focused on Android.”

Click here for photos of Windows Phone 7 Series from the event >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.