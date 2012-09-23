Now All Of Apple's Competitors Are Ripping It Apart Over The Maps App

Samsung isn’t alone in trying to capitalise on Apple’s blunder with its new mapping application for iPhones and iPads.



Motorola, which is now owned by Google, started a hashtag campaign on Twitter called #iLost to promote its newest Android phone, the Droid Razr M. Like all Android phones, the Droid Razr M comes with Google Maps by default. (The campaign is also one of the top trending topics on Google+, go figure.)

Nokia got in the game too, releasing an infographic pointing out the benefits of its Windows Phone mapping application over Apple Maps. By the way, aside from Google, Nokia probably has the best mapping software out there, so the company has plenty of reason to brag.

Apple responded to the harsh criticism of its news Maps app by assuring users it’ll get better over time. Mapping data gets pushed to the app over the web, so you won’t have to wait for a new iPhone software update for fixes.

In the meantime, the new maps is an inferior product to what Apple gave users before. Yes, it’ll get better. But for now, everyone, even Apple’s competitors, are justified in their criticism.

