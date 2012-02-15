Actually, Motorola's New Android Design Doesn't Look So Ugly

Photo: PocketNow

According to this leaked image picked up by PocketNow, Motorola is getting ready to push out a new design scheme for its Android software design.Based on that one screenshot, it looks like Motorola is pushing for a radical change in design. Instead of the tough industrial look we’ve seen in recent phones like the Droid 4 and RAZR, Motorola seems to be embracing more of Google’s original vision for Android Ice Cream Sandwich.



You can see some of Ice Cream Sandwich’s iconic design touches including the app dock and on-screen function buttons at the bottom. As a result, the concept phone is button-free, just like the Galaxy Nexus.

