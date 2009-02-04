Motorola: Microsoft Windows Mobile 7 Coming Next Year (MOT, MSFT)

It’s true: Motorola is shifting some focus away from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile platform and focusing more on Google’s (GOOG) Android platform. Why? Because it’s better, Motorola says.



Android is “more competitive” than the current Windows Mobile 6, Motorola co-CEO Sanjay Jha said on the company’s Q4 earnings call this morning.

So Jha will wait for Microsoft to finish the next version of Windows Mobile before putting much weight behind it: He said Motorola could focus more on Windows Mobile 7 next year.

We think this is a good move. Android still has some major hurdles to clear — like getting top U.S. carriers AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) to agree to sell it — but it’s a much smoother consumer experience than today’s Windows Mobile, which is a dog.

Motorola (MOT) recently canned some of its Windows Mobile engineers, including a staff of 70 working in Plantation, Fla.

