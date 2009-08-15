Motorola Gets Google Android Logo To Drink

Dan Frommer

Motorola (MOT) is betting big that Google’s (GOOG) Android mobile operating system will be able to bring its mobile phone business back from near-death.

In the meantime, it’s trying to get developers excited about working with Motorola and Android. One such activity is encouraging people to goof around with the Google Android “droid” logo, which is licensed under the Creative Commons program, and to post the results to Motorola’s Facebook page.

One slightly odd rule: Motorola insists that the Android logo DOES NOT come in contact with any Motorola logos or products. So no Droid using his vintage Brick phone, please.

So what have people come up with? Nothing too fancy yet, because it’s just a 2-D drawing. But if you scroll through some of the submissions, you can see a drinking “droid” logo, a ninja, yoga, etc.

Yoga Droid

'Om...' says James Fiduccia

Commie Droid

By Jean-Baptiste Aubort

Ninja Droid

'A ninja droid... with swords on its back,' says Gyuri Grell

Another Ninja Droid

'Another ninja droid, sword at the ready!' says Gyuri Grell

Drinking Droid

'Polish Droid is drinkink something,' says Patryk Wychowaniec

Droid Loves Android

'Just a little something,' says Mike Moutopoulos

