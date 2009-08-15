Motorola Gets Google Android Logo To Drink

Motorola (MOT) is betting big that Google’s (GOOG) Android mobile operating system will be able to bring its mobile phone business back from near-death.

In the meantime, it’s trying to get developers excited about working with Motorola and Android. One such activity is encouraging people to goof around with the Google Android “droid” logo, which is licensed under the Creative Commons program, and to post the results to Motorola’s Facebook page.

One slightly odd rule: Motorola insists that the Android logo DOES NOT come in contact with any Motorola logos or products. So no Droid using his vintage Brick phone, please.

So what have people come up with? Nothing too fancy yet, because it’s just a 2-D drawing. But if you scroll through some of the submissions, you can see a drinking “droid” logo, a ninja, yoga, etc.

Click here to see the Android logo remixes →

