Here Are All The Flagship Motorola Gadgets Google Now Owns

Google just announced that it intends to purchase Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.



Motorola Mobility, which is one of the two halves Motorola broke into in January 2011, makes a ton of quality gadgets like smartphones, tablets, navigation systems, and accessories.

Google will soon own it all, assuming the deal is approved by US and European governments.

Here are all the amazing gadgets leading up to the big deal.

