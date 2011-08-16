Here Are All The Flagship Motorola Gadgets Google Now Owns

Google just announced that it intends to purchase Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.
Motorola Mobility, which is one of the two halves Motorola broke into in January 2011, makes a ton of quality gadgets like smartphones, tablets, navigation systems, and accessories.
Google will soon own it all, assuming the deal is approved by US and European governments.
Here are all the amazing gadgets leading up to the big deal.
When Motorola launched the Droid in October 2009, a new breed of smartphones was born. The phone launched just a month after Google and Verizon cut a deal to work on Android phones together.
The 'Droid Does' marketing campaign Motorola launched finally gave the public a sense of what Google's Android operating system was capable of. The phone won TIME's 'Gadget of the Year' award in 2009.
The Droid has since seen two more iterations, the Droid 2 and Droid 3, which have also been very successful.
The Motorola Droid X is a huge seller for Verizon and Motorola.
When it launched in July of 2010, it was one of the first real gargantuan-phones with 4+ inch screens. It also had the power to back it up: a 1Ghz processor and 512 MB of RAM.
In May of this year, Motorola released the dual-core sequel to the Droid X, the Droid X2.
The Motorola XOOM launched in February 2011 as the flagship Android tablet device running Google's brand new Honeycomb 3.0 operating system.
Even though Honeycomb gave a pretty poor showing out of the gates (due to bugginess and lackluster selection of apps), the XOOM hardware was pretty impressive, and paved the way for Android tablets of the future.
Continuing their pioneering track record, Motorola built the Atrix 4G for AT&T, one of the first dual-core Android smartphones in America.
The Atrix 4G was also unique in that you could buy a laptop-like dock for it called a Webtop, which was powered by the phone and made use of an external keyboard.
Motorola is one of the leading set-top cable box producers in the United States, yet they haven't built a bona fide GoogleTV yet.
Logitech and Sony are currently the only players in the GoogleTV set-top box game, but Motorola could definitely get in on the action after this deal goes through. Current GoogleTV boxes have flopped.
With the help of soon-to-be in-house Motorola, Google could build its own GoogleTV that might actually sell some units.
Putting the Google name on a Bluetooth headset or dashboard navigation unit could probably move some units.
Will MotoNav ever tie in with Google's navigation software? It's tough to tell at this point, but there's no doubt Google will leverage some of Motorola's patents in this department.
Just a week ago, Motorola hinted at the possibility of producing a device running Windows Phone 7.
Now, the prospects of a Windows Phone on a Motorola device look grim. It's all bad news for Microsoft, because Motorola has historically been one of the best mobile phone manufacturers.
Motorola would've been one of the companies with the power to produce a Windows Phone on par build-wise with an Apple device.
Google's first smartphone was co-produced by HTC (the Nexus One), and it's second was produced by Samsung (the Nexus S).
Will Google's next smartphone be produced by Motorola? Probably not, because we've already seen images of a new phone codenamed 'Nexus Prime' being produced by Samsung.
The smartphone after that, however, could be produced by Motorola.
