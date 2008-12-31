Motorola Firing 400 More Workers (MOT)

Motorola (MOT) will fire another 400 employees to cut costs, the struggling mobile phone maker said today in a SEC filing. That’ll be another $25 million in Q4 severance charges.



That’s in addition to the roughly 1,500 employees Motorola decided to fire in October. So since the beginning of last year, Motorola has announced some 12,000 job cuts.

Earlier this month, Motorola said it’ll permanently freeze pension plans, temporarily stop matching employees’ 401(k) contributions, and not offer salary increases in 2009.

It originally planned to spin off its money-losing mobile phone business but next year, but has indefinitely postponed the split.

